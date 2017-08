July 5 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Ltd :

* In no way affected by announcement that trading in Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund to be suspended

* Board would like to emphasise that SLIPIT is completely independent of Property Authorised Investment Fund (PAIF)

* SLIPIT has no commercial dealings with PAIF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)