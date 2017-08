July 5 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Convertible notes 2016/2021: subscription and conversion price range widened; Citi joins banking syndicate

* To widen subscription and initial conversion price range for its ongoing convertible note issue 2016/2021 to 10.50 euros to 17.50 euros ($11.70 - $19.50) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)