July 5 (Reuters) - Lidds Ab :

* Final results show that rights issue was subscribed by shareholders to 87.3 percent

* Remaining 12.7 percent of shares will be allocated to underwriters

* Will receive proceeds of about 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.65 million) before issue expenses through rights issue Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4826 Swedish crowns)