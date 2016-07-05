BRIEF-PayPoint says CFO George Earle to retire

July 5 (Reuters) - Paypoint Plc :

* George Earle will retire from his role as finance director and executive director of company during 2017

* Rachel Kentleton has agreed to join Paypoint board with effect from 3 january 2017 in order to succeed George as finance director and executive director

* George joined Paypoint as group finance director in september 2004

* Rachel is currently group director strategy and implementation at Easyjet Plc.