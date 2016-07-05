BRIEF-Chevron approves next major Tengiz expansion project in Kazakhstan

July 5 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Chevron approves next major Tengiz expansion project in Kazakhstan

* Says project to increase crude oil production at Tengiz oil field in Kazakhstan by about 260,000 barrels per day

* FGP-WPMP currently estimated to cost $36.8 billion, which includes $27.1 billion for facilities, $3.5 billion for wells and $6.2 billion for contingency,escalation

* Its 50 percent owned affiliate, tengizchevroil, to proceed with development of its future growth and wellhead pressure management project

* Says project will raise TCO's total production to approximately 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)