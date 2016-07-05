FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tahoe to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe Resources acquires 2 pct NSR royalty at Bell Creek, signs letter of intent to obtain 100 pct interest in Whitney Joint Venture

* Tahoe Resources Inc says deal valued at $12.5 million

* To assume closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties, including historic liabilities not previously assumed by Whitney JV

* Historic liabilities are currently estimated by Tahoe to total about $12.0 million

* Under terms of letter of intent, Tahoe will assume all closure liabilities with respect to Whitney JV properties

* Whitney JV transaction is subject to execution of a definitive agreement and to approval of Tahoe's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

