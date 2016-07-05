FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Headwaters Inc says redeemed $47.25 mln of 7 ¼ pct senior notes
July 5, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Headwaters Inc says redeemed $47.25 mln of 7 ¼ pct senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters Incorporated has redeemed $47.25 million of 7 ¼ pct senior notes, and repriced its senior term debt lowering its interest rate 50 basis points

* Funded with balance sheet cash, redemption was effective July 1, and reduces headwaters remaining senior unsecured debt to $99.0 million.

* Repriced its senior term debt, lowering its interest cost by 50 bps to libor + 300 bps, with a 1 pct libor floor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
