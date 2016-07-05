FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp enters agreement to supply Lackawanna Energy Center
July 5, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas Corp enters agreement to supply Lackawanna Energy Center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Cabot Oil & Gas Corp

* Commercial operations of proposed facility expected to begin in mid-2018, to reach full-scale operations by year-end 2018

* Cabot oil & gas corporation announces new long-term sales agreement to supply lackawanna energy center

* Executed 10-year sales deal to be exclusive provider of natural gas supplies to invenergy llc's lackawanna energy center power plant

* South jersey industries will become counterparty to both entities through exclusive supply fuel management service deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

