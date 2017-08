July 5 (Reuters) - Sky-mobi Ltd :

* Sky-Mobi Limited special committee retains financial advisor and legal counsel

* Retained Roth Capital Partners, LLC as its financial advisor and Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP as its united states legal counsel

* Retains financial advisor and legal counsel in connection with its review of previously announced "going private" proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: