a year ago
BRIEF-HRG Group says units entered purchase agreement with CPP WI Holding
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-HRG Group says units entered purchase agreement with CPP WI Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - HRG Group Inc:

* CPP WI Holding Company to purchase issued and outstanding equity interests of Compass Production GP, LLC, Compass Production Partners, LP

* In connection with transaction, HRG has agreed to be a party to the purchase agreement for purposes of HGI energy's post-closing obligations

* On July 1, 2016 , units entered into a purchase agreement with CPP WI Holding Company, LLC

* Deal for a cash purchase price of $145 million - SEC filing

* At closing of deal, HGI energy will be recapitalized with equity contribution of $110 million in assets or cash to satisfy future obligations Source text - bit.ly/29iQjeP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
