July 5 (Reuters) - Epicor Software Corp

* Has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by global investment firm KKR from funds advised by Apax Partners.

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Epicor growth strategy affirmed with acquisition by leading global investment firm KKR