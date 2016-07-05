BRIEF-RedHill Biopharma, IntelGenx announce agreement for commercialization of RIZAPORT

July 5 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd :
* RedHill Biopharma and IntelGenx announce definitive agreement for commercialization of RIZAPORT for migraines with Grupo Juste in Spain and additional potential territories
* Commercial launch in Spain is expected to take place in second half of 2017
* Initial term of deal is for ten years from date of first commercial sale, shall automatically renew for additional two-year term
* Under terms of agreement, RedHill granted Grupo Juste exclusive rights to register and commercialize RIZAPORT in Spain
* Co, IntelGenx entitled to also receive tiered royalties
* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed
* Co, IntelGenx entitled to receive upfront payment,additional milestone payments upon achievement of predefined regulatory