July 5, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-RedHill Biopharma, IntelGenx announce agreement for commercialization of RIZAPORT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Redhill Biopharma Ltd :

* RedHill Biopharma and IntelGenx announce definitive agreement for commercialization of RIZAPORT for migraines with Grupo Juste in Spain and additional potential territories

* Commercial launch in Spain is expected to take place in second half of 2017

* Initial term of deal is for ten years from date of first commercial sale, shall automatically renew for additional two-year term

* Under terms of agreement, RedHill granted Grupo Juste exclusive rights to register and commercialize RIZAPORT in Spain

* Co, IntelGenx entitled to also receive tiered royalties

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Co, IntelGenx entitled to receive upfront payment,additional milestone payments upon achievement of predefined regulatory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

