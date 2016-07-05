FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First Solar shifts Malaysian production capacity to series 5 assembly
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Solar shifts Malaysian production capacity to series 5 assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - First Solar Inc

* First Solar shifts malaysian production capacity to series 5 assembly

* Reallocating production capacity at its kulim, malaysia, facility to support a new assembly line

* Expects to incur impairment and related charges of approximately $90 million to $110 million

* Series 5 assembly line will be in full operational mode by early 2017

* Actions are expected to reduce co's operating expenses by $2 million to $4 million this year and $8 million to $10 million annually going forward

* First solar will end production of its tetrasun crystalline silicon solar panel product currently manufactured there

* Tetrasun product line discontinued to accommodate reallocation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

