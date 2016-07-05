FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TSA, American Airlines jointly testing airport security technology
July 5, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TSA, American Airlines jointly testing airport security technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group

* TSA and American Airlines anticipate deployment of automated screening lanes to Chicago (O'Hare), Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles and Miami

* Co and TSA also plan to deploy CT Technology at a Phoenix TSA screening checkpoint as a pilot program set to begin by the end of 2016

* TSA, American Airlines jointly testing innovative airport security technology

* Will install new screening technology, at select American Airlines hubs nationwide this fall Source text for Eikon:

