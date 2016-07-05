FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-D.Boerse shareholder Jupiter to tender shares in merger with LSE
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2016 / 3:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-D.Boerse shareholder Jupiter to tender shares in merger with LSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Jupiter says

* Supports Deutsche Boerse merger with LSE; Jupiter expects to tender all of its Deutsche Boerse shares by July 12th

* Headquarters of the holding company of merged group is not an important factor for Jupiter.

* What matters is three things: First, the deal delivers scale, efficiency and lower costs to customers. Second, it gives customers the opportunity to do their business where they want. Third, Regulators retain their crucial role in their local jurisdictions where the exchanges operate, in London and Frankfurt and to a lesser extent Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andreas Kröner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.