BRIEF-Arch Coal announces global settlement that facilitates consensual completion of financial restructuring

July 5 (Reuters) -

* Arch Coal announces global settlement that facilitates consensual completion of financial restructuring

* Arch Coal Inc says hearing to consider approval of disclosure statement is scheduled for July 6, 2016

* Arch Coal Inc says filed an amended plan of reorganization that incorporates and implements global settlement

* Arch Coal says global settlement with certain of senior secured lenders that hold more than 66 2/3% of first lien term loan and the UCC