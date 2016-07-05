FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arch Coal announces global settlement that facilitates consensual completion of financial restructuring
July 5, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arch Coal announces global settlement that facilitates consensual completion of financial restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) -

* Arch Coal announces global settlement that facilitates consensual completion of financial restructuring

* Arch Coal Inc says hearing to consider approval of disclosure statement is scheduled for July 6, 2016

* Arch Coal Inc says filed an amended plan of reorganization that incorporates and implements global settlement

* Arch Coal says global settlement with certain of senior secured lenders that hold more than 66 2/3% of first lien term loan and the UCC Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
