July 5, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Beneteau reports Q3 revenue of 371.3 million euros, confirms FY guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Beneteau SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 371.3 million euros ($411.73 million)

* Confirms guidance for FY 2015-2016 current operating income and high growth of net income

* Level of cumulative order intake at the end of May 2016 is 842 million euros, up 11.5 pct at constant exchange rates

* Says current uncertain environment limiting visibility concerning changes in orders for last three months of the year

* Says it is important to remain cautious in view of current uncertain environment, marked by external factors, including Brexit Source text: bit.ly/29gGTeM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9018 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

