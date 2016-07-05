FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Whirlpool says unit Whirlpool China entered agreement to return land use rights in Hefei, China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) -

* Whirlpool says unit Whirlpool China entered agreement to return land use rights for land now occupied by two Whirlpool China plants in Hefei, China

* Whirlpool China received RMB 280 million of aggregate return price on June 27, with remainder to be paid in installments in 2017,2018

* The aggregate price for the return of land use rights is approximately RMB 687 million - SEC filing

* Whirlpool Corp says unit's agreement with a division of the Hefei Municipal Government - SEC filing

* Does not expect transaction to have an income statement impact in 2016

* Whirlpool Corp says plants being sold will be replaced by a newly constructed facility for Whirlpool China

* Whirlpool Corp says new facility will house Whirlpool China'S headquarters, a research and development center, and manufacturing operations in Hefei, China

* Development of the new facility will be funded through restricted cash Source - bit.ly/29vRpR7 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
