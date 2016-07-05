FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novo Banco reduces its stake in Pharol to 9.6 pct, Hestia Investments reaches 4.7 pct
July 5, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Novo Banco reduces its stake in Pharol to 9.6 pct, Hestia Investments reaches 4.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Pharol SGPS SA :

* Says Novo Banco SA has reduced its stake in the company to 9.56 percent after selling 26.9 million common shares, corresponding to about 3 percent of share capital and voting rights

* Says Hestia Investments DAC has increased its stake in the company to 4.7 percent after acquisition of 26.9 million common shares, corresponding to about 3 percent of share capital and voting rights Source text: bit.ly/29gRZjV , bit.ly/29u6Vzy

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
