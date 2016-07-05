FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Blackrock strategist sees risk of UK recession, trims global growth expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Blackrock strategist Richard Turnill:

* Says “we see heightened political uncertainty, more modest global growth and low-for-longer interest rates ahead”

* Says trimmed global growth expectations, and now expect a modest slowdown over the next 12 months

* See risk of a UK recession and European slowdown, as Brexit uncertainties weigh on sentiment

* We have a preference for income, and have upgraded U.S. credit and emerging market debt to overweight

* “we like U.S. investment-grade credit, hard-currency EM debt, stocks in selected EMs, dividend-growth stocks”

* See lower rates ahead, with Bank Of England set to cut soon, U.S. rates on hold, potential for further easing in UK, Japan

* Downgraded European stocks to underweight, with a negative view of the Eurozone banking sector

* “We prefer credit to equity and believe exposure to gold and alternatives as diversifiers makes sense”

