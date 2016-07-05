FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ecsponent says to dispose interest in Ligagu property
July 5, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ecsponent says to dispose interest in Ligagu property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Ecsponent Ltd

* Board has determined that ligagu does not realise return expected by ecsponent group

* For 12 months to 31 december 2015, Ligagu generated profits after tax of R 1 081 962

* Entered into agreement with virtual shared services proprietary limited for disposal of 51% interest in Ligagu investment proprietary limited

* Ligagu has become non-core to group.

* Ligagu disposal for a total consideration of R16 million

* Heps expected to decrease by a minimum of 45%, resulting in a maximum heps of 1.017 cents per share, for period ending June 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

