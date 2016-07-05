FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
July 5, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for June 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Euronext NV

* June 2016 average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at EUR 8,345 million ($9.25 billion) (-9.3% compared with June 2015)

* June 2016 average daily volume on commodities derivatives decreased by -7.6% compared to June 2015

* June 2016 average daily volume on individual equity derivatives increased by 251,919 contracts, +3.8% compared to June 2015

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives down at 244,761 contracts in June 2016 (-14.4% compared to junked 2015)

* In June 2016, Euronext had four new listings, including ASR Nederland NV on Euronext Amsterdam as well as three Enternext SMEs that altogether raised EUR 1,466 million

* On a year-to-date basis, overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stands at 528,193 contracts (-3.5% compared to end of June 2015) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9019 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
