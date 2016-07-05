FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Relm Wireless in talks with Iteris for potential board representation for co on Iteris's board - SEC filing
July 5, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Relm Wireless in talks with Iteris for potential board representation for co on Iteris's board - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Relm Wireless Corp :

* Discussing with Iteris Inc potential board representation for Relm Wireless on board - SEC filing

* Does not intend to change management of Iteris and would desire for company's current CEO to continue serving on the board

* On July 3, co submitted nomination notice to Iteris Inc for seven directors to be nominated at Iteris's 2016 annual meeting - SEC filing

* Reports 5.5 percent stake in Iteris Inc as of July 3 Source text (bit.ly/29whakm) Further company coverage:

