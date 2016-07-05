FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Sanofi raises Medivation offer, enters confidentiality agreement
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanofi raises Medivation offer, enters confidentiality agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Sanofi statement:

* Sanofi confirms it has entered into a confidentiality agreement with Medivation under which it will be provided due diligence access and confidential information.

* Says that it advised Medivation that upon signing a confidentiality agreement and being provided information, it would increase its offer to $58.00 in cash $3.00 in form of a contingent value right (cvr) relating to talazoparib sales performance.

* Says a dataroom will be opened and management meetings scheduled in near term.

* Under the confidentiality agreement, Sanofi has agreed to a customary standstill for six months subject to limited early termination events and has agreed to withdraw its consent solicitation.

* Sanofi is confident that its due diligence can be quickly completed and that if an agreement is reached on a mutually acceptable transaction, Sanofi can close promptly given that it has received U.S. regulatory clearance, and there would be no financing condition.

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.