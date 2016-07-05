BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor entered into a joinder and amendment agreement

July 5 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* On July 5, 2016, Cypress Semiconductor Corp entered into a joinder and amendment agreement - SEC filing

* Agreement amends credit agreement to increase interest rate applicable to existing incremental term loans under credit agreement

* Joinder and amendment agreement provides for incurrence by co of an incremental term loan in an aggregate principal amount of $450 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)