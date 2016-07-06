FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Aviva aims to increase dividend pay-out ratio to 50 pct in 2017
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aviva aims to increase dividend pay-out ratio to 50 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Aviva Plc

* Aviva plc capital markets day

* Group chief executive officer, mark wilson, will set out a number of objectives.

* These include: . Ifrs operating profit: mid-single digit growth in medium term

* cash: £7bn cumulative business unit remittances over period 2016-18

* Aviva's fundamentals are sound.

* Although it is too early to quantify precise impact of brexit, we are confident we can continue to grow

* dividend: payout ratio of 50% of operating earnings per share in 2017

* A sustainable and growing dividend is paramount and we plan to increase payout ratio to 50% in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.