a year ago
BRIEF-Britain's Carillion sees rise in first-half revenue
July 6, 2016 / 7:11 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Britain's Carillion sees rise in first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Carillion Plc :

* Half-Year trading update

* Revenue and margin growth in support services

* Revenue visibility of 97 pct for 2016

* Overall, group remains on track to make further progress in 2016

* Expect our first-half performance to be led by revenue and margin growth in support services

* Net borrowing at June 30 2016 would increase and is expected to be in region of 295 mln stg

* Average net borrowing in line with 2015 full-year average

* At half year, value of group's order book plus probable orders was approximately 17.4 bln stg(Dec. 31 2015: 17.4 bln stg)

* Company has a substantial pipeline of specific contract opportunities, which at half-year was worth approximately 41.5 bln stg(Dec. 31 2015: 41.4 bln stg)

* Total first-half revenue is expected to increase and offset effect on first-half profit of a slight reduction in underlying operating margin

* Expect average net borrowing to be in line with full-year average in 2015 of some 539 mln stg

* We expect net borrowing to reduce by year end and our full-year expectations for cash flow and net borrowing remain unchanged

* New first-half orders and probable orders worth approximately 2.5 bln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
