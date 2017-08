July 6 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Pays contingent consideration of 1.5 million euros ($1.7 million) in relation to acquisition of Itä-Suomen Lääkärikeskus Oy

* Contingent consideration will be paid on July 6 2016

* Contingent consideration is based on company's adopted annual accounts 2015 which turned out better than anticipated Source text for Eikon:

