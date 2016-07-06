BRIEF-Retail bank Secure Trust says has "virtually no exposure" to commercial property market

July 6 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank Plc

* Does not provide regulated mortgages to either owner occupiers or buy to let landlords

* Confirms that it has virtually no exposure to commercial property market

* Total lending balances outstanding amounting to a mere 31m stg as at 24 June 2016

* STB therefore has zero lending balances in respect of regulated buy to let lending

* Remains well positioned to navigate uncertainties arising following EU referendum and to pursue its strategic priorities