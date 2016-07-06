FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Retail bank Secure Trust says has "virtually no exposure" to commercial property market
July 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Retail bank Secure Trust says has "virtually no exposure" to commercial property market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank Plc

* Does not provide regulated mortgages to either owner occupiers or buy to let landlords

* Confirms that it has virtually no exposure to commercial property market

* Total lending balances outstanding amounting to a mere 31m stg as at 24 June 2016

* STB therefore has zero lending balances in respect of regulated buy to let lending

* Remains well positioned to navigate uncertainties arising following EU referendum and to pursue its strategic priorities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

