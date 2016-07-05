FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Centerra Gold announces C$170 mln bought deal financing
July 5, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Centerra Gold announces C$170 mln bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Centerra Gold Inc

* Announces c$170 million bought deal financing

* Upon completion of deal, existing Centerra, Thompson Creek shareholders are expected to own approximately 92% and 8% of pro forma company

* Bought deal financing of 23.1 million subscription receipts at a price of c$7.35 per subscription receipt

* Net proceeds of offering will be used to partially fund redemption of secured and unsecured notes of Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc

* Thompson Creek shareholders expected to own approximately 92% and 8% of pro forma co, respectively, on a fully-diluted in--money basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

