July 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc

* Says bret taylor appointed to the board

* Since, september 2012, taylor, has served as chief executive officer and co-founder of quip, inc

* Taylor will serve in class of directors whose term expires at annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)