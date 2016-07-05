FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners buys midstream asset in the Eagle Ford
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sanchez Production Partners buys midstream asset in the Eagle Ford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Sanchez Production Partners LP :

* Sanchez Production Partners acquires midstream asset in the Eagle Ford

* Consideration for an initial payment of approximately $37 million in cash

* SPP has amended its $500 million credit facility to stipulate conditions for investments in joint ventures

* Further modifications in credit amendment include increasing required mortgage percentage on upstream assets to 90%

* Anticipate Carnero gathering transaction will increase midstream revenue and adjusted EBITDA as we complete 2016 and head into 2017

* Carnero gathering transaction expected to result in annualized adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.0 million

* Consideration includes assumption of Sanchez's remaining capital commitments to Carnero, estimated at about $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

