BRIEF-Sterling Resources says John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO

July 5 (Reuters) - Sterling Resources Ltd :

* Sterling Resources reports results of annual and special meeting and management and organizational changes

* Re-appointment of Deloitte Llp as auditors of co was also approved for ensuing year, authorizing board to fix auditor’s remuneration

* Stock option plan for company was also approved

* Ulrich continues as a director of company and has become its chair

* Ulrich continues as a director of company and has become its chair

* John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO with immediate effect in addition to his current role as chief operating officer