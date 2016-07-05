FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sterling Resources says John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sterling Resources says John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Sterling Resources Ltd :

* Sterling Resources reports results of annual and special meeting and management and organizational changes

* Re-appointment of Deloitte Llp as auditors of co was also approved for ensuing year, authorizing board to fix auditor’s remuneration

* Stock option plan for company was also approved

* Ulrich continues as a director of company and has become its chair

* John Rapach has succeeded Jake Ulrich as CEO with immediate effect in addition to his current role as chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

