BRIEF-Microsoft board of directors amended company's bylaws, effective July 1 - SEC Filing

July 5 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* Board of directors of Microsoft Corporation amended company's bylaws, effective July 1, 2016

* Amendments reduce from 120 to 90 days period in which board may decline to call special meeting by shareholder for purpose similar to previous

* Amendments allow board to designate officer other than secretary of company to act as secretary of annual shareholders meeting - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29onsC1) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)