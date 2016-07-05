FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Eastern Platinum appointed George Dorin as chair of board
#Market News
July 5, 2016 / 10:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eastern Platinum appointed George Dorin as chair of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Eastern Platinum Ltd

* George Dorin was appointed chair of board

* Peter Clausi was appointed interim chief executive officer of company

* Expects to report a number of material changes and developments in coming weeks and months, as its review of Eastplats progresses

* Board will be carefully reviewing company's current care and maintenance program and its potential strategic alternatives

* Immediately following shareholder meeting, executive committee was disbanded Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
