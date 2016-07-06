FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Booker Group says on track to meet full-year expectations
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Booker Group says on track to meet full-year expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Booker Group Plc :

* "Overall Booker Group had another solid quarter. Group sales, including Budgens and Londis, rose by 10.0 pct on same period last year"

* Booker wholesale with Makro, our cash and carry business, had a good quarter for customer satisfaction and cash profit

* Booker group remains on course to meet expectations for year ending 24 March 2017.

* We are today seeking shareholder approval to implement a capital return to shareholders of 3.20 pence per ordinary share at a cost of approximately 57 mln stg.

* Booker Direct, Chef Direct, Ritter and Booker India performed as we expected

* Non tobacco sales reduced by 0.7 pct on a like-for-like basis.

* Tobacco sales continued to be adversely impacted by ban on small stores displaying tobacco products, down 7.7 pct like-for-like

* Premier continues to grow and we made good progress with integration of Budgens And Londis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

