#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Purecircle sees FY 2016 sales not less than $138 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Purecircle Ltd :

* Margins are expected to have strengthened considerably in FY16 with ebitda expected to be $37 million (FY15 $23 million), an increase of 60 pct

* Sales for FY16 are expected to be not less than $138 million an increase of $11 million (9 pct) on FY15

* Net profit expected to be $15 million (FY15 $4 million) an increase of 275 pct

* Net profit is stated after charging $2m of costs associated with our main market listing in October 2015

* Shipments detained by CBP in may 2016 referred to in our 2 June 2016 statement have now been released by CBP for import into United States

* Company continues to work actively with CBP to effect a full resolution of issue for further shipments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

