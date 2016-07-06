BRIEF-London Capital says Brexit has been materially positive for revenue and profit

July 6 (Reuters) - London Capital Group Holdings Plc

* Immediate impact of UK's vote to leave EU has been materially positive for company in terms of both revenues and profitability

* Has also recently received a query from a regulatory authority with regard to level of regulatory fees being paid by company

* Company is in process of evaluating this and has agreed to revert to regulator on 11 July 2016

* Does not expect outcome to have a material impact on its financial position, particularly against background of LCG's financial performance since EU referendum