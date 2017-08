July 6 (Reuters) - Industrivarden Ab :

* Net asset value on june 30, 2016, was sek 69.3 billion, or sek 160/share,

* H1 earnings per share were SEK 6.77

* Q2 earnings per share SEK -0.48

* CEO says analyzing a number of potential new investments in stock market companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: