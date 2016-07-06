FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-EastSideCapital sells all shares in SIT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2016 / 10:31 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-EastSideCapital sells all shares in SIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - EastSideCapital SA :

* On July 1 sells 19.81 percent of Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii (SIT) for 1.2 million zlotys ($298,400) to Aspesi Investments Limited

* Also on July 1, EBC Solicitors informed about a purchase by EBC Seed Fund Limited 40.19 pct of SIT for 2.5 mln zlotys from EastSideCapital

* Currently EastSideCapital does not hold any SIT's shares

* Decided to sell shares in SIT as its new management decided to finish its financing

* Plans to change its business profile; to inform about it once final decision regarding its new strategy are taken Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0218 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.