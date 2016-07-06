FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Huntsman to close its South African titanium dioxide manufacturing facility
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huntsman to close its South African titanium dioxide manufacturing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp :

* Huntsman announces plan to close its south african titanium dioxide (TIO2) manufacturing facility

* Production at plant will end during Q4 2016

* Manufacturing facility based in umbogintwini, South Africa employs approximately 140 associates

* Cost savings from this closure are in addition to approximately $200 million previously announced

* Closure of facility will have a cash pay-back of less than two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

