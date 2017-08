July 6 (Reuters) - Custodia Holding AG :

* Revocation of inclusion of ordinary shares in open market of Munich Stock Exchange, effective December 30, 2016

* Company will offer to ordinary shareholders a purchase price of 221.00 euros ($244.40) per ordinary share