BRIEF-EcorNaturaSi buys c. 60.32% of Organic Farma Zdrowia

July 6 (Reuters) - Organic Farma Zdrowia SA (OFZ) :

* Italy-Based EcorNaturaSi S.p.A. has acquired 2,703,605 shares in the company, representing c. 60.32 pct stake

* Prior to the transaction, EcorNaturaSi did not own any of the company's shares

* Coouperatief AVALLON MBO U.A sold 2 mln of OFZ's shares

* An entity affiliated with Coouperatief AVALLON MBO U.A sold 169,751 of OFZ's shares

* Slawomir Chlon sold 156,914 of OFZ's shares

* Przemyslaw Tomaszewski sold 120,146 of OFZ's shares Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)