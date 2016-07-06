BRIEF-Aben Resources to acquire 23,000 hectares within B.C.'s golden triangle

July 6 (Reuters) - Aben Resources Ltd

* Aben to acquire 23,000 hectares within B.C.'s golden triangle

* Issuing a total of 7.0 million shares and completing $3 million in exploration expenditures by June, 2020

* Says individual agreements were executed between Aben and equity exploration consultants, Kiska metals and CVE

* Says co will acquire 100 pct interest in a large, road-accessible area within B.C.'s "golden triangle" region north of Stewart, B.C.