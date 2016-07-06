FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dada unit signs binding agreement to buy business of Sfera Network
July 6, 2016 / 12:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dada unit signs binding agreement to buy business of Sfera Network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Dada SpA :

* Signs a binding agreement via unit Register.it SpA for the acquisition of the business of Sfera Network Srl

* Sfera Network will transfer its sfera business unit to a Newco and, at closing date, Register.it will acquire 100 percent of the share capital of the Newco

* Purchase price for the acquisition of the entire share capital of the Newco ranges from a minimum of 3.3 million euros ($3.65 million) to a maximum of 3.7 million euros, subject to financial performance

* To finance transaction by relying partly on equity and partly on medium/longterm loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

