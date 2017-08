July 6 (Reuters) - PartnerRe Ltd

* Partnerre announces new appointments following previously announced restructuring

* Partnerre now has three worldwide business segments: Property & Casualty, Specialty Lines, and Life & Health

* Partnerre has appointed Scott Altstadt to newly created role of Chief Underwriting Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)