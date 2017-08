July 6 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc

* Welcomed a combined 176 new listings - including 68 initial public offerings (IPOs) - in first half of 2016 to its U.S. and Nordic exchanges

* 126 new U.S. Listings, including 35 initial public offerings (ipos) to Nasdaq stock market in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )