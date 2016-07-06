FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Country Bird Holdings makes offer for Sovereign Food Investments
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 6, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Country Bird Holdings makes offer for Sovereign Food Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Country Bird Holdings Proprietary Limited

* Offer to acquire entire ordinary share capital of sovereign other than those ordinary shares already held

* Offer also includes any dividends paid from date of this announcement

* Cbh and concert parties currently hold 7.43 million shares in sovereign, about 9.75% of sovereign issued capital

* jse: cbh offer to acquire the entire ordinary share capital of sovereign food investments limited that it or its concert

* Sovereign food investments ltd shareholders advised that cbh makes conditional cash offer

* Offer for a cash consideration of r9.00 per sovereign ordinary share

* Offer represents premium of 25.4% to current share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.