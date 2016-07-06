FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caledonia Investments agrees on terms to acquire Liberation Group
July 6, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Caledonia Investments agrees on terms to acquire Liberation Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Caledonia Investments Plc :

* Has agreed terms to acquire Liberation Group from LGV Capital, part of Legal & General Capital

* Transaction which values Liberation at 118 mln stg

* Richard Grainger, previously chairman of Close Brothers Corporate Finance Limited and Safestore, will join group board as chairman at completion

* For 52 week period to Jan. 30 2016, Liberation reported EBITDA of 10.6 mln stg, profit before tax of 1.9 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

