BRIEF-Caledonia Investments agrees on terms to acquire Liberation Group

July 6 (Reuters) - Caledonia Investments Plc :

* Has agreed terms to acquire Liberation Group from LGV Capital, part of Legal & General Capital

* Transaction which values Liberation at 118 mln stg

* Richard Grainger, previously chairman of Close Brothers Corporate Finance Limited and Safestore, will join group board as chairman at completion

* For 52 week period to Jan. 30 2016, Liberation reported EBITDA of 10.6 mln stg, profit before tax of 1.9 mln stg