July 6, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Moderna collaborate to discover and develop MRNA Therapeutics for cystic fibrosis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vertex and Moderna establish exclusive collaboration to discover and develop mrna therapeutics(tm) for cystic fibrosis

* Vertex will also pay Moderna future development and regulatory milestones of up to $275 million

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals says $275 million payment, including $220 million in reimbursement milestones, as well as tiered royalty payments on future sales

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says Moderna to receive $40 million upfront, made up of a $20 million cash payment and a $20 million convertible note investment

* Vertex and Moderna will conduct exclusive research, development and commercialization activities to advance mrna therapeutics

* Will lead all preclinical, development and commercialization activities associated with advancement of mrna therapeutics

* Will fund all expenses related to collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
